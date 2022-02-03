Cal Poly Rose Float Team holding contest for 2023 float design

The Cal Poly Rose Float Team is accepting designs for its entry in next year's Rose Parade.

The 134th Rose Parade is scheduled to place on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. The parade is traditionally held on New Year's Day but when January 1 falls on a Sunday, it's moved to January 2.

The theme for the 2023 parade is "Turning the Corner."

The deadline for submissions to the 2023 Rose Float Concept Contest is 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4. To enter, submit a sketch in color or black and white no larger than 11" x 17" to calpolyrosefloat1949@gmail.com. Include your name, phone number and email, and include "2023 Concept" in the subject line.

Students on the Rose Float leadership team from the Cal Poly universities in San Luis Obispo and Pomona will vote on the winning design.

The winner will have a choice between two tickets to the 2023 Rose Bowl football game or $500.

Just last month, the team won the Animation Award for its "Stargrazers" Rose Parade float.

The Cal Poly Rose Float is the only student-built float in the Rose Parade.

Students first entered the parade in 1949.

Out of the team's 73 parade appearances, they have won a total of 61 awards.