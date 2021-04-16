Cal Poly student collecting donations to build Kristin Smart memorial on campus

A Cal Poly senior is determined to keep Kristin Smart’s memory alive, so he wants to hand-build a memorial 25 years after her disappearance.

Evan Reed started the Kristin Smart Collective as a student-run, arts organization to honor Kristin Smart, who went missing from the Cal Poly campus in 1996.

This past week, Paul Flores and his father, Ruben Flores, were arrested and charged in connection to Kristin’s disappearance.

Today, Evan opened up a fundraiser to build a memorial for Kristin before May 25, which was the day she disappeared almost 25 years ago, according to Sheriff Ian Parkinson.

Reed said it would remain up, at least until May 28.

The spot he chose for the memorial is at the intersection of Grand Avenue and North Perimeter Road, the last place Kristin was seen alive.

He said he hopes to raise at least $300 for the materials and will donate the unused funds to the Kristin Smart scholarship.

Reed said his proposed memorial will be about 24-feet long and will be erected on the green in front of the dorms.

In one day, he had already raised about $200.

The proposed design will be a fence with room for Kristin’s picture in the middle. The adjoining sides will be there so members of the community can leave flowers, artwork, letters, poetry and more to honor Kristin.

When asked how the university felt about his plans, Mr. Reed told me he hasn’t asked them yet.

We reached out to university representatives, but they did not immediately reply.

In a press conference on Tuesday, when the Sheriff announced the arrests in the investigation Cal Poly president Jefferey Armstrong expressed relief and hope for a resolution.

“We at Cal Poly offer our thanks to Sheriff Ian Parkinson and his department as well as District Attorney Dan Dow and his office who have worked hard to find answers in this case for Kristin and her family,” he said.

We reached out to the Smart family to get their thoughts on this project and we’re told they’re very touched by the students and group’s efforts.

Community members can donate to support the memorial or send in art at the Kristin Smart Collective's Linktree.