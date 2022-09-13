Ahead of Fall Quarter, Cal Poly campus comes back to life

Classes at Cal Poly are set to resume for the Fall Quarter on Monday, and students are already returning to campus.

Campus move-in for first-year and transfer students begins Tuesday and will continue Wednesday.

Cal Poly spokesman Matt Lazier says 4,713 students are moving on campus. 3,340 are moving on Tuesday, and 1,373 are set to move tomorrow. The number is about 100 more than the previous year, when about 4,600 students moved in to campus residence halls.

Incoming freshman Natalie Mayton was moving in on campus on Tuesday and told KSBY she's excited to start her college experience.

"I'm super excited. I'm a big extrovert, so I'm super excited to just meet a bunch of friends and get to learn about my career and what that's gonna entail," she said.

Mayton will join her brother, who is already a Cal Poly student.

"Ever since senior year, it got really real really fast," Mayton said. "I was scared I wouldn't get anywhere. But I'm glad I got in here, and I'm so excited."

Returning students will move into on-campus apartments on Friday through Sunday. In all, 8,683 students are expected to live on campus during the 2022-2023 academic school year.

The Cal Poly book store will reopen under a new name in late September.

The Mustang Shop, the book store run by the Cal Poly Corporation, underwent renovations and has reopened to students.

The upgraded bookstore includes a new entrance in the University Union Plaza, a new interior layout and updated lighting, flooring and paint.

"This has been going on for about a year and a half, and it's worth the wait," Andrea Burns, Cal Poly Corporation Associate Executive Director for Commercial Services, said.

Cal Poly says a grand re-opening is planned for the Mustang Shop that Thursday from 2-3 p.m. It will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Cal Poly President Jeffrey D. Armstrong, Cal Poly Corporation CEO Cody VanDorn and Follett Higher Education President Ryan Petersen.

"A huge party, a huge celebration," Burns said and invited the community to come out and celebrate.

Cal Poly Week of Welcome begins Wednesday, Sept. 14. Classes begin Monday, Sept. 19.