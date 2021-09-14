Cal Poly welcomes new students on campus move-in day

Roughly 4,600 first-year Cal Poly students began moving in to campus on Tuesday.

On campus, the energy was high. Students and their parents unloaded cars and carted their belongings into residence halls.

As the campus comes back to life ahead of the fall quarter, on-campus residence will be running at about 99-percent capacity, Keith Humphrey, Vice President of Student Affairs, says.

With COVID-19 protocols old and new, the vice president expressed confidence in the way the campus is adjusting to the pandemic.

"They're moving in. They're all submitting they're pre-arrival tests. They're taking care of their details," Humphrey said. "I think they're excited that Cal Poly classes are back in person this year."

Required indoor mask wearing will continue. Students who are not fully vaccinated will need to take part in regular COVID testing. Also, each day, students will have to monitor their health online and note symptoms as they develop.

On-campus testing locations offer a four- to five-hour turnaround. The speed will help ensure quick action if a student does test positive, Humphrey says.

"Cal Poly is in a very good position to weather whatever comes next in the pandemic," Humphrey said. "96% of students living on campus this fall are fully vaccinated. So we know the environment is as safe as it can be."

The school implemented a vaccine mandate ahead of the start of the 2021-2022 school year. Students were require to present a negative COVID-19 test before arrival or undergo COVID testing on campus.

Wednesday marks the beginning of the Week of Welcome, which will continue through Sept. 19. New Cal Poly Mustangs will participate in events that include information sessions, classroom tours, a football game and a concert.

About 3,500 returning on-campus students will move back on campus Friday through Sunday, Sept. 17-19.