Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cal Poly Tomato Spectacular plant sale to feature more than 75 varieties

Ryan-Schrader cal poly tomatoes.jpg
Cal Poly
Ryan Schrader, a fourth-year agricultural and environmental plant sciences major at Cal Poly, tends to plants in the campus greenhouse. He is one of five students involved in the Tomato Spectacular student enterprise.
Ryan-Schrader cal poly tomatoes.jpg
Posted at 10:58 AM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 13:58:00-04

Cal Poly's annual Tomato Spectacular plant sale will be held this year on April 1-2 and April 15-16.

More than 75 different types of tomato plants will be available, including Brandywine, Early Girl, Kellogg's Breakfast, Vintage Wine, and a selection of cherry tomato plants.

The tomato plant sale is run by a team of five students in the university's College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences. The students have grown more than 3,000 tomato plants from seed.

The plants cost $8 each and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. In the past, plants have sold out quickly.

Customers are encouraged to bring boxes or wagons to transport their plants back to their vehicles.

The sale will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at the Environmental Horticultural Sciences Building (48) near the Poly Plant Shop. It is located on Via Carta Road off Highland Drive. Free parking will be available in lot H14.

For updates, follow Cal Poly Tomato Spectacular on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png