Cal Poly's free tax assistance is back

Tax season is upon us and Cal Poly is once again offering free tax assistance to the community.

More than 50 IRS -certified Cal Poly students will be helping community members file their taxes. While the program is free, there are some requirements.

“These individuals must meet certain requirements such as having below $58,000 in gross income for the year," said business student Ahmed Cruz.

This year new protocols are in place including making an appointment beforehand when possible, wearing a mask, and also limiting the number of people attending.

“We are only allowing one representative per family which means if you come here trying to claim dependents you do have to come by yourself, but you do have to bring every person in your family’s social security number," added Cruz.

Since 1992, business students have helped prepare the return, which is then reviewed by certified public accountants. The program is aimed to provide hands-on experience to the students.

“I feel really honored right, it’s a way I can represent my college, my university, and make an impact on the community," said Cruz.

“My family use to go to VITA to file for taxes and this year I’m finally able to do that for the community, so it’s come a full circle for me I’m really proud," said business student Imad Rashad.

Community members said it is a service they are happy to see available.

“I think it’s a wonderful service for someone like myself who doesn’t make a lot of money, so it’s just really helpful to have this service," said San Luis Obispo resident Eileen Akin. "It’s a wonderful opportunity I think for the students also to learn."

Cal Poly’s on-campus vita clinics will be held in the business building on the third floor from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays through March 12th. There will also be additional clinics held in:

Allan Hancock College Community Education Center (Building S-103)

800 S. College Drive, Santa Maria

Seven Saturday sessions, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 12 through April 9 (closed Feb. 19, March 26 and April 2)

By appointment only; visit www.myfreetaxes.org [myfreetaxes.org]

Oceano Elementary School

1551 17th St., Oceano

Five Saturday sessions, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 12 through March 12

By appointment only; visit www.myfreetaxes.org [myfreetaxes.org]

For more information regarding the program, or to make an appointment you can visit this website.