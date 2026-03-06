Cali, our Pet of the Week, is searching for her forever home

Woods Humane Society is featuring Cali as this week’s “Pet of the Week.”

Cali is a 4‑year‑old German Shepherd described by shelter staff as smart, playful and eager to please. While she can be nervous in her kennel, staff say she relaxes quickly once she’s out for a walk or in a play yard, where her energetic, affectionate side comes through.

Cali enjoys chasing balls, squeaky toys and tug games, and she’s happy to show off the basic obedience she knows: sit, paw and down. According to the shelter, she heels well on walks and is highly food‑motivated, which makes training sessions fun and effective. Shelter staff recommends an active household that can provide daily exercise, playtime, and consistent training.

Adoption details:

Age: 4 years

Breed: German Shepherd

Health: Spayed, microchipped and vaccinated

Availability: Visit Woods Humane Society between 12:00 and 4:00 PM to meet Cali

Click here for full information about Cali!