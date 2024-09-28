California Department of Public Health issues shellfish advisory for Santa Barbara County

The California Department of Public Health issued an advisory on September 26, 2024, warning the public not to consume recreationally harvested shellfish from Santa Barbara County due to high levels of domoic acid detected in mussels.

Health officials say commercially harvested shellfish remain safe to consume and are not included in the advisory. Commercial harvesters undergo strict testing to ensure that all shellfish entering the marketplace are toxin-free.

The advisory comes as an addition to the Annual Mussel Quarantine which restricts the public from harvesting mussels due to potential biotoxins. These biotoxins can be present in shellfish found anywhere on the California coast, including bays, harbors, and inlets.

The health department says the annual quarantine helps protect the public from paralytic shellfish poisoning and domoic acid poisoning. Both syndromes come from naturally occurring toxins in plankton consumed by shellfish. Cooking shellfish does not kill the toxins.

Early onset symptoms of paralytic shellfish poisoning include tingling lips and tongue, loss of balance, lack of muscle coordination, trouble swallowing, and slurred speech. Seek medical attention immediately if a person begins to experience trouble breathing, confusion, and disorientation.

Those who harvest for sport should not consume bivalve shellfish that are harvested recreationally during the summer months until the quarantine is over.

More information is available at the Annual Mussel Quarantine (ca.gov) web page or from the CDPH Biotoxin Information Line at (800) 553-4133.