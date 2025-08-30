California Department of Public Health warns against eating sport-harvested shellfish

The California Department of Public Health sent out a warning advising community members to avoid eating sport-harvested bivalve shellfish from San Luis Obispo County due to dangerously high levels of paralytic shellfish poisoning.

The community is advised not to harvest shellfish along the coastlines of San Luis Obispo County. Common bivalve shellfish species include mussels, oysters, clams, and scallops.

The warning excludes commercially harvested shellfish from designated growing areas in the region.

More information about shellfish safety can be found on the California Department of Public Health Shellfish and Seafood Advisories website.