California Governor Newsom proposes a $2.7 billion COVID-19 Emergency Plan

California Governor Newsom announced a proposed $2.7 billion COVID-19 Emergency Package to tackle the surge in cases across the state.

Among the main goals is to have funding for testing sites, contact tracing efforts and fight misinformation about vaccines and boosters.

The plan includes new legislation to ensure a supplemental paid sick leave for essential workers, which has taken a toll in workplaces including hospitals and schools.

“Our proposed COVID-19 Emergency Response Package will support our testing capacity, accelerate vaccination and booster efforts, support frontline workers and health care systems and battle misinformation, with a focus on the hardest-hit communities,” said California Governor Gavin Newsom in a statement.

Governor Newsom is proposing $1.2 billion dollars for testing to expand hours of operation and distribute more home kits for clinics and schools.

An additional $583 million would go towards combating misinformation to get more community members vaccinated and boosted.

The governor is recommending $614 million to support staffing at hospitals and vaccination sites.

The plan includes $200 million dollars to enhance emergency operations and $110 million dollars for contact tracing programs.

Governor Newsom will make a formal announcement on Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:30 A.M. in Sacramento.