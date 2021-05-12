Watch
California governor says mask mandate to end after June 15

Vadim Ghirda/AP
A medical worker, wearing a mask for protection against the COVID-19 infection on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Posted at 12:41 PM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 15:41:07-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state will not require people to wear masks in almost all circumstances after June 15.

Newsom's comments came in an interview with Fox 11's Elex Michaelson.

Newsom announced last month the state would lift nearly all of its coronavirus restrictions on June 15 if the state's case numbers continued to improve.

But at the time, Newsom said the mask mandate would stay. On Tuesday, Newsom said there would be “no mandates” for wearing masks, except for large indoor gatherings where people "from around the world” are mingling.

California has required people to wear masks in public places since June 18.

