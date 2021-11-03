California law reduces training to become a hairstylist

Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill in October that eases the requirements for hairstylists to get their license in California.

The two big changes include cutting the number of training hours required from the current 1,600 hours to just 1,000 and getting rid of the practical hands-on exam.

While critics say the lessening of hours doesn't prepare students for the real world, some local stylists disagree.

"Really, honestly, 1,600 hours wasn’t gonna make a good stylist, it was going to make a person who could pass state board which I do think is important," said Larella Ellsworth, owner of Tigerlily Salon.

The world of cosmetology is changing and so is the training. Ellsworth believes this is a step in the right direction for the growth of the industry.

The bill was intended to make the profession more accessible and affordable which its opponents say raises the issue of an influx of workers driving down wages.

But Ellsworth says the field is not the easiest to break into.

"I think the people that are not qualified will still be weeded out in the beginning stages because building a clientele is not easy. You have to have skills and personality to do so," Ellsworth explained.

Training doesn't just stop with school. Externships, internships and apprenticeships are becoming a very crucial part as well.

The law won't go into effect until next year.

