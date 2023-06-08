California leads the nation with most dog attacks on USPS workers

We’ve seen it in movies and at home that some dogs aren’t very fond of mail carriers. Some dogs bark and others even bite.

According to the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) in 2022 more than 5,300 postal workers were attacked by a dog while on the job.

California led the nation with 675 dog bites in 2022 nearly 20 more than in 2021.

If we break it down locally, USPS reports one dog bite in San Luis Obispo and three recorded bites in Santa Barbara in 2022.

On this National Dog Bite Awareness Week, USPS has a message for pet owners.

“Make sure that your animals are securely inside your home, and if you know that you're getting a package in the mail, please make sure that you have them secured in another room because dogs like to run through the door,” said Jamie Wright, the Safety Ambassador for USPS. “We have been instructed to put our foot against any kind of screen doors and to announce our presence. ”

USPS is also asking customers to not request mail delivered straight to their hands while holding their dogs.

National Dog Bite Awareness Week ends on June 10, 2023.