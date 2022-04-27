California libraries team up to make the job search easier for people, including vets

The California State Public Library is teaming up with online tutoring company, Brainfuse, to offer programs to people, including veterans, to help navigate the job search process. According to the Brainfuse team, the resources should be accessible through each local public library.

"“So you will need to have your local library card and once you do, you come to the JobNow, VetNow homepage and from the homepage you can choose from lots of different resources," said Jack Rothstein, the director of library Services at Brainfuse.

The latest numbers from the California Employment Development Department show the unemployment rate in California to be 4.9%, and for veterans in the state, it is 6%.

With the VetNow and JobNow programs, people can practice interviewing, take practice tests, and access the service from any device that connects to the internet.

“They can connect with resume coaches and submit drafts of their resume to our resume writing lab for critique as they're creating or updating or polishing their resume,” said Rothstein.

Resources are also available to help veterans and families navigate their VA benefits.

“Perhaps I was a gunner and well, there's not really a civilian equivalent for that role, so our coaches will work with you and say, 'OK, you had this responsibility and service',“ Rothstein explained.

The service is free, confidential and available 24/7. Coaches are available seven days a week from 1 p.m. until 10 p.m.

“You have skills that you did in service that in the civilian workplace would play very nicely in the supply chain world. And so we'll work with you to help translate,” added Rothstein.

There is also a service to help people navigate unemployment benefits and file a claim.

“So if I, unfortunately, lost my job yesterday, I may be a little unsure of how to claim my benefits. So our unemployment benefit navigators can help guide me on that as well,” said Rothstein.

Brainfuse also offers another service called HelpNow, which provides live tutors, but that is only available through roughly 65% of California.

