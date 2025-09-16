California Men's Colony lieutenant honored for saving driver's life

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) recently held its annual Medal of Valor Ceremony and a local correctional officer was among those who received honors.

California Men's Colony Correctional Lt. Raymond Siorida received a Silver Star award for saving a driver's life when he saw a pickup truck lose control and collide with another vehicle before overturning on Highway 101.

Siorida climbed on top of the truck and pulled the driver to safety, while another vehicle spun out nearby, narrowly missing them both.

The Medal of Valor is the CDCR's highest award and is presented to employees who display bravery or heroism beyond the normal demands of correctional service.

"To me, it's something any of us would've done," Lt. Siorida said. "I am honored that I'm getting an award but I'm hoping that anyone in that same situation would've done the same thing.

A total of 20 CDCR employees received awards at the ceremony, which was held at the Richard A. McGee Correctional Training Center in Galt on Friday, September 12.

