California Mid-State Fair comes to an end after a 12-day run

Sunday marked the last day of the California Mid-State Fair.

For the Ramirez family coming to the fair is a family tradition. They take a group picture by the same statue every year they come.

“It's a really cool place. I really like it. I’m sad it’s the last day but it has to go," said Paso Robles resident, William Ramirez.

William Ramirez and his family have attended the fair five times this year.

“Every time was different. Three days I did get on rides and then the other two days I just came to hang out with friends," said Ramirez.

William and his family were not the only ones making one final stop at the fair.

“So we’ve never been on the last day and it’s really exciting," said Austin and Gracie Crip.

With fair organizers calling this year a success.

“Feeling good we’re all a little tired, but it has been a really good fair. We’re so glad to be back and our theme of full steam ahead I think we achieved it," said Colleen Bojorquez, CEO of the California Mid-State Fair.

While exact numbers for fair attendance and concert sales are expected to be released by the end of next week, fair officials say this year brought in bigger crowds.

“We are definitely up from last year that we know for sure," said Bojorquez.

With concerts drawing in thousands of people. Kane Brown being one of the sold-out concerts and more than 11,000 people at both Santana and Old Dominion.