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California Mid-State Fair continues with tractor parade, Farmer Olympics, and more

The California Mid-State Fair is offering a misty midway, shade, and water refill stations to help fair-goers beat the heat.
California Mid-State Fair continues with tractor parade, Farmer Olympics, and more
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The California Mid-State Fair continued today for its sixth day, offering attendees a lineup of events and activities.

Fair-goers enjoyed the tractor parade and the exotic animal show. The day also featured the Farmer Olympics, where participants of all ages put their skills to the test with a variety of timed events.

With temperatures on the warmer side, fair CEO Colleen Bojorquez said several cooling and hydration options are available around the fairgrounds, including a misty midway, shade areas, misters, and water refill stations for filling up personal water bottles.

The fair continues through Sunday, July 26.

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