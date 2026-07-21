California Mid-State Fair continues with tractor parade, Farmer Olympics, and more

The California Mid-State Fair continued today for its sixth day, offering attendees a lineup of events and activities.

Fair-goers enjoyed the tractor parade and the exotic animal show. The day also featured the Farmer Olympics, where participants of all ages put their skills to the test with a variety of timed events.

With temperatures on the warmer side, fair CEO Colleen Bojorquez said several cooling and hydration options are available around the fairgrounds, including a misty midway, shade areas, misters, and water refill stations for filling up personal water bottles.

The fair continues through Sunday, July 26.

