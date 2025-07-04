California State Library Parks Pass secures funding through 2026

The California State Library Parks Pass has reinstated and secured its funding in the final California State budget through Dec. 31, 2026.

The program was originally set to expire at the end of this year after the state legislature eliminated nearly $7 million in funding to the program.

The California State Library Parks Pass provides library cardholders free vehicle day-use entry to more than 200 participating state parks.

The California State Parks Foundation responded to the budget cuts by launching a public petition, speaking with key legislative offices and amplifying the program's success.

"That effort, combined with strong public support, helped restore the funding in the final budget package signed today," said the California State Parks Foundation.

Over the past two years, more than 8,000 Californians have signed the California State Park Foundation's petitions urging lawmakers to preserve the California State Library Parks Pass.

The California State Library Parks Pass program is one of three equity-focused pilot programs introduced by Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom in 2021 to support the state’s California for All vision.

California Natural Resources Agency's "Outdoors for All" framework outlines goals to expand parks in underserved communities, support access programs and foster a sense of belonging for all Californians in the outdoors.

The program aims to make state parks accessible to all by providing a low-cost entry. In 2023, the California State Parks Foundation shared that 63% of people cited cost as the primary barrier to visiting state parks.

“Because of this decision, more families will share their first hike, their first trip to the ocean, their first connection to nature,” said Rachel Norton, executive director of the California State Parks Foundation. “That’s the kind of impact that lasts far beyond any single budget year.”