California State Parks hosted the second Dunes Safety Day event to inform ATV riders

California State Parks staff hosted the second Dunes Safety Day event on Saturday.

“It's important to have events like this so people understand although these ATVs and recreational off-highway vehicles are fun there is a risk associated with them," said Jorge Barajas-Ochoa, the California State Parks supervising ranger.

This a risk that can be lessened if riders keep safety at the top of their list. One of the biggest mistakes has to do with the use of helmets.

“One of the main issues we are seeing out here is folks are coming out, they’re putting on their helmets which are required for ATVs and ORVs but they are not properly securing their helmets," said Barajas-Ochoa.

The agency said properly strapping on a helmet is a safety tip that can save a life.

“Besides having a helmet on you can wear a jersey, long sleeves to protect your arms, a chest protector, gloves, and long pants," said Mallory Claassen, State Parks interpreter two.

Other safety tips include knowing your skill level and doing some research on the dunes' environment before riding.

State Parks was unable to provide KSBY information on the number of injuries or crashes reported at the dunes so far this year.

If you are planning a trip to the dunes, more information can be found here.