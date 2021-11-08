Call for nominations to Santa Maria's annual Lights, Sights, and Holiday Nights contest

The City of Santa Maria is inviting community members to decorate their homes for the 25th Annual Lights, Sights, and Holiday Nights Contest.

Awards will be given to winners in the following categories:



2021 Best Decorated Rookie Residence: First-time contest entry

Country Christmas: Best depiction of western or ranch-style holiday

Home Spun Holiday: Best depiction of traditional holidays at home

California Dreamin': Spectacular light display with motion lights, music, and/or animatronics

Simply Christmas: Simply decorated home full of Christmas spirit

Holiday Hall of Fame: Past contest winners who have won three or more times

To nominate a Santa Maria home for an award, email up to three photographs of the display, the address of the home, and a contact number for the entry (if available) to rpinfo@cityofsantamaria.org.

Nominations will be accepted starting Monday, Nov. 15 through Thursday, Dec. 6.

Final judging will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 8, and contest winners will be announced on Friday, Dec. 10. A map of the winners will be posted on the Recreation and Parks Department's webpage and social media accounts.