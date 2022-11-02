Caller alerts Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail staff of overdose and saves inmates life

A member of the public called the Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail staff to alert them about an inmate who was possibly overdosing, resulting in that inmate being successfully resuscitated.

On Tuesday, November 1, at approximately 8:25 p.m., administrative support staff at the Northern Branch Jail received a call from a member of the public who was concerned about an inmate they just spoke with over the phone who sounded unwell.

Staff relayed that information to the Custody Deputy in the housing unit for the inmate. Custody deputies located the inmate in the dayroom area, unresponsive on the ground. Within minutes, custody deputies deployed naloxone and requested an emergency medical response for an unconscious inmate.

While emergency medical responders were enroute, custody deputies administered two additional doses of naloxone.

At approximately 8:32 p.m., after a total of three doses of naloxone, the inmate regained consciousness. The inmate was transported to an area hospital for follow-up care and is expected to recover.

Vincent Wasilewski, Chief of Jail Operations said in a press release, "The successful outcome of this incident was due in large part to the willingness of a family member to call and alert us of the potential overdose. I also want to take this opportunity to encourage everyone who has contact with the individuals held in our jails to help us in keeping them safe."

"If you have knowledge, or suspect, that they are in danger, whether it be from a drug overdose, a life-threatening medical emergency, or self-harm, call us. You, too, might help save a life,” Wasilewski said.

You can reach staff at the Northern Branch Jail at any time of the day at (805)554-3100. You can reach the Main Jail at (805) 681-4260.