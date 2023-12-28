Caltrans closes some Hwy 101 ramps in Santa Barbara for storm-related repairs

Storm-related repair work on the Highway 101 on and off-ramps through Montecito caused some traffic delays this week.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the northbound and southbound on and off-ramps were closed at Olive Mill Road and the southbound off-ramp at San Ysidro Road was closed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Business owners in the area say the closures have impacted traffic and parking.

"We have started offering free delivery in the neighborhood of Montecito because of the issue with getting down here," said Caroline Miller, owner of Cash's Playpen.

However, Caltrans says these closures were necessary so crews could perform drainage work and remove debris in anticipation of future winter storms.

In Santa Barbara, the southbound Highway 101 off-ramp at Mission Street, which experienced significant flooding during a rain storm on December 21, was also closed. Caltrans says crews performed erosion control, embankment repair, and ditch grading.

The southbound offramp of #US101 at Mission St. in Santa Barbara is closed today until 3 pm, and will be closed again Thursday Dec. 28 between 9 am and 3 pm. Crews are performing erosion control, embankment repair, and ditch grading in advance of rains expected later this week. pic.twitter.com/YLIVIBNMbe — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) December 27, 2023

The ramps are expected to remain open after the work is complete.