Cars stuck on flooded roads in Santa Barbara

Flooding was impacted Santa Barbara late Thursday morning.

A flash flood warning is in effect for the southeastern part of Santa Barbara County through 4 p.m.

By 10:13 a.m., cars were stuck on Mission Street, which was experiencing flooding, and the Highway 101 Southbound offramp was closed at Garden Street.

Santa Barbara police said police and fire had increased staffing amid the storm and were actively providing rescue services and monitoring creeks.

People are asked to stay away from flooded areas.