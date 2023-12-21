Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cars stuck on flooded roads in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara flooding .png
Caltrans
Santa Barbara flooding .png
Posted at 11:29 AM, Dec 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-21 14:38:23-05

Flooding was impacted Santa Barbara late Thursday morning.

A flash flood warning is in effect for the southeastern part of Santa Barbara County through 4 p.m.

By 10:13 a.m., cars were stuck on Mission Street, which was experiencing flooding, and the Highway 101 Southbound offramp was closed at Garden Street. 

Santa Barbara police said police and fire had increased staffing amid the storm and were actively providing rescue services and monitoring creeks.

People are asked to stay away from flooded areas.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg