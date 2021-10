If you're planning on driving Highway 101 next week through Gaviota there will be some delays.

The northbound lanes of the 101 just north of the Gaviota tunnel will be closed on an intermittent basis this upcoming Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Caltrans will be doing a rock scaling operation to improve public safety.

The work will continue on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

The California Highway Patrol will lead drivers to a full stop for a maximum of 10 minutes.