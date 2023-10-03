Caltrans held a public meeting to discuss the next construction phase of the Hwy 46 widening project

Caltrans held a remote public meeting from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to discuss a proposal about converting a 3.6-mile section of Highway 46 East to a four-lane expressway in San Luis Obispo and Kern Counties.

The project will include modifications such as changes to the highway alignment, avoiding high utility relocation costs, and reducing the existing grade of the highway.,

According to Caltrans, the antelope grade stretch sees the most volume of trucks on the central coast.

The steep grade makes it harder for larger trucks to speed up causing bottleneck congestion.

“I think it's money well spent because you don't want traffic jams," said Porterville resident, Henry Franco. "I've been on this road when it's backed up. I've lived in the valley for 35 years... to and from the coast many times. 46 used to be very congested on busy days, but the dividing highway has alleviated that congestion a lot."

According to a Subsequent Initial Proposed Mitigated Negative Declaration/Environmental Assessment conducted by Caltrans, they believe the project will not significantly affect the quality of the environment.

This phase of construction will include a proposed bridge that will lessen the effect on the nearby creek and be used as a wildlife crossing.

This study is available at the Caltrans District 5 Office at 50 Higuera Street, San Luis Obispo, California 93401, the Shandon Public Library, and the Paso Robles City Library.

To view the document online as well, visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5. Printed copies of this document and associated technical studies are provided upon request.

Caltrans says the overall goal of the Highway 46 widening project is to help minimize fatal crashes, improve safety, and reduce existing and future peak-hour congestion on State Route 46 between Paso Robles and Cholame.

“I’ve traveled this road many times," said Mike Lavato who commutes often on Highway 46. "I have no problem with the construction considering the ADT, the average daily travel, and actually the traffic deaths, you know, on that small stretch, it used to be called blood alley."

Construction on the Antelope Grade Section is expected to begin in 2027.

Though the section is currently not funded the estimated cost is $150 million.

Caltrans is asking to submit public comments about the program in writing by U.S. mail or email no later than October 13, 2023, to Dianna Beck at California Department of Transportation, 50 Higuera Street, San Luis Obispo, California 93401, or at dianna.beck@dot.ca.gov.

