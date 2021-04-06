Caltrans scholarships available to students seeking careers in transportation

Local college-bound high school seniors can now apply for a scholarship courtesy of Caltrans employees.

Caltrans District 5 employees and the California Transportation Foundation (CTF) are offering two $750 scholarships to high school seniors who live in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, Santa Cruz, and San Benito counties.

The scholarships are designed for students who plan to attend a college, university, or trade school in California and pursue a career in transportation.

The field of transportation is broad and includes careers that Caltrans could potentially employ such as engineers, project managers, transportation planners, environmental planners, archeologists, land surveyors mechanics, electricians, and many others.

Applicants must submit the following:



Completed District 5/CTF Scholarship Application

250-500 word essay

Copy of high school transcripts

Name and phone number of a personal reference from a high school teacher, counselor, or administrator

Letter of reference

List of honors, awards, and recognition

Applications must be submitted by May 3. Click here to download an application.

Scholarship recipients will be awarded this summer.

CTF donates 50% of the funding for the scholarships while Caltrans employee coffee and food sales provide the rest.

The program has awarded $6,750 in total student scholarships since 2017.