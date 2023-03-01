Caltrans to begin $13 million improvement project on Highway 1

Caltrans is set to begin construction on a major improvement project on Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo County thanks to $13 million of Federal and Senate Bill 1 Funding, officials said Wednesday.

Nearly seven miles from the US 101 Interchange at State Route 1/Mattie Road in north Pismo Beach continuing south through Pismo Beach, Grover Beach and Oceano to just south of Valley Road near Gracia Way will be resurfaced.

In addition, new concrete retaining walls, bridge rehabilitation, and safety improvements, new Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant curb ramps, and new traffic and lighting systems will be installed, including the intersection of State Route 1 and Pier Avenue.

“This project will enhance safety and provide a better experience for all travelers, including pedestrians and bicyclists along this stretch of road,” said Caltrans District 5 Director, Scott Eades.

Construction is scheduled to begin on Thursday, March 16, and will result in shoulder and lane closures during the overnight hours from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Caltrans officials said travelers should expect a full road closure of Highway 1 during the day and night from Garcia Way to Valley Road in Oceano.

The exact dates and detours will be announced when certain.

The $13 million project includes $11.4 million in federal funding and $1.6 million in funding from Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, Caltrans said.