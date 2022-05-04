Caltrans to replace Toro Creek Bridge on Hwy 1 near Morro Bay

Caltrans will start a project to demolish and replace the Toro Creek Bridge on northbound Hwy 1 north of Morro Bay beginning Friday, May 6.

Construction will begin with a 24/7 closure of the northbound and southbound left lane to install protective barrier for highway workers during the daytime hours.

Travelers headed northbound on Hwy 1 will be diverted onto the southbound lanes with two-way (north/south) traffic maintained with a center median. Caltrans says that will begin in mid-May and is expected to last until the spring of 2023.

This traffic switch will allow for the demolition of the bridge on northbound Hwy 1. A bicycle detour will be established with signage near the closure.

The contractor for this $5.7 million project is Souza Engineering Contracting of San Luis Obispo.

The project is expected to be complete in the spring of 2023, weather permitting.

For traffic updates, travelers can visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5 [dot.ca.gov].