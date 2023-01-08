A break in the rain allowed for the California Highway Patrol and Caltrans to extend the opening of Highway 1 through 4 p.m. Saturday, but with anticipated rain later tonight through Sunday that highway will be closed once again.

“Cambria almost becomes an end stop prior to people not begin able to go north or come south," said Aaron Linn, Linn's general manager.

Cambria becomes an unintended detour for many travelers headed through Highway 1.

“They’ll bounce back to Cambria, and we end up ramping the benefit almost. It happened similarly with fires in the past," said Linn.

For some drivers, there is a downside.

“The bad thing is if people don’t check the weather especially if they’re coming from the Bay area, Carmel, or Monterrey and they don’t check, I heard some people do not do that yesterday and so they could only get to Nepenthe," said Lynda Laylon, Valet Gallery owner.

Aaron Linn said travel from locals and tourists within the state doesn’t decrease, but he does see fewer international visitors during rainy weather, something other business owners say is tough in an already traditionally slower month.

“It’s just a slow month then it starts to pick up again, so it’s a double whammy when you have weather events," added Laylon.