Cambria Christmas Market draws hundreds of visitors during opening weekend.

One of the most iconic holiday spectacles in the Central Coast is in full swing this weekend.

The Cambria Christmas Market is a big draw to the north coast every year featuring 2 million twinkling Christmas lights, themed vignettes, and visits from Santa Claus.

“The Christmas Market in its current form has been around for about 10 years, it’s great to get to meet people who have made this a yearly tradition and they come back year after year,” said Mike Arnold, an event coordinator for the Cambria Christmas Market.

The event features German-inspired meals as well as imported goods such as ornaments, nutcrackers and smokers. Local artists also share some of their handcrafted items.

“It's a really important for our community its traditionally a very slow time for us in Cambria, so this has really brought a lot of tourists and a lot of locals out at a time when it’s just very quiet around here,” added Arnold.

Similar to last year, the market is only open to hotel and restaurant guests at the Cambria Pines Lodge and their two other inns.

“We got a good crowd tonight, hotel is fully booked, our restaurants fully booked, opening weekends normally our busiest so we're excited,” said Arnold.

For those looking to go, the gates open at 5 P.M. and close at 8:30 P.M each night of the market.

The event runs through Dec. 23, 2021.

For more information, click here.

