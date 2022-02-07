Cambria Film Festival announces the winners of its 2022 virtual edition

The 2022 edition of the Cambria Film Festival was held online.

On Sunday evening, the winners were announced during a virtual ceremony.

The Best Feature Film award was given to Dreamover directed by Roman Olkhovka. The Russian film is about a man who takes part in an experiment leading him to a past love.

American film Noisy won the award for Best Short Film.

Aurora, another American film, won the award for Best Animated Film. Aurora tells the story of a girl who falls in love with a horse named Aurora.

The Cambria Film Festival featured four additional awards.

Indian director Faraz Arif Ansari was awarded the Director’s for Artistic Achievement thanks to his film Sheer Qorma.

The Cambria Heart Award went to Here & After, from Canadian director Shaun Crawford. The film also won the Audience award for Favorite Feature.

Audience members selected Signs and Gestures, directed by Itandehui Jansen, for the Favorite Short award.

The four-day event featured nearly 60 films, discussions with filmmakers and special programming.

Films will be available for viewers to watch until Feb. 11, 2022.

The next edition of the Cambria Film Festival is scheduled to be in-person during the weekend of Feb8, through Feb. 12, 2023.

