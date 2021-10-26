Cambria visitors and residents react to 4.7 magnitude earthquake

Following the 4.7 magnitude earthquake rocking the Central Coast, Cambria visitors and residents reacted to the earthquake with mixed perspectives.

“I was at home finishing out my day. I grew up in California, so I know earthquakes when I start to feel them and I felt the rolling start to happen and it was a pretty good jolt,” said Cambria resident Eric Bolton.

“I just felt this energy come from behind me, my hair felt like more than static,” said another Cambria resident Art Montgomery.

Those who felt the earthquake said that the jolt did not last for very long.

“It was over in like three seconds,” said Montgomery.

“You felt it, but it wasn’t something you were going to panic over,” said Cambria visitor Mark Birtal.

“I’ve lived all my life in California, I’ve been through so many earthquakes, I’ve slept through earthquakes, so it’s no big deal,” said Cambria visitor Art Fernandez.

Several people said they didn’t feel the effects of the earthquake at all.

“I didn’t feel it, nothing,” said Cambria visitor Doreen Rush.

Other people confirmed their suspicions with updates from their cell phones.

“I got an alert on my phone saying they detected an earthquake,” said Bolton.

“We were getting up to brush our teeth and all of a sudden all of our phones are going alert, there’s an earthquake,” said Cambria visitor Dawn Carlo.

“We heard it on our phones and were looking around to see if anything was waving around, nothing was waving around,” said Rush.

There was a 3.6 magnitude aftershock at 4:49 p.m. and another 1.9 magnitude aftershock at 5:02 p.m.