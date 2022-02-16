Cambria woman who was a fugitive for 8 months sentenced to nearly 18 years in prison in narcotics case

A Cambria woman was sentenced last week to 17 and a half years in federal prison for possessing a quantity of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

The Central Coast Safe Streets Task Force announced Tuesday that Chelsea McIntyre, 31, of Cambria, was sentenced to 210 months in federal prison on February 7th.

McIntyre was originally arrested by the Arroyo Grande Police Department in January 2019 for possession of a controlled substance after a joint investigation by the FBI and the AGPD.

McIntyre was indicted by a federal grand jury in April 2019 with knowingly and intentionally possessing with intent to distribute approximately 88.3 grams of methamphetamine.

McIntyre pleaded guilty to the charge in the indictment in February 2020 but became a fugitive prior to being sentenced because in early 2021 she removed her court-administered ankle monitor and failed to appear for her sentencing hearing.

She remained a fugitive for nearly 8 months before being arrested on August 24, 2021, in Bakersfield by the FBI and the Bakersfield Police Department.