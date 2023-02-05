Candlelight vigil for Tyre Nichols held at Mission Plaza in San Luis Obispo

A vigil for Tyre Nichols was held in different cities across the country Saturday including here on the Central Coast.

Dozens gathered at Mission Plaza in San Luis Obispo for an event organized by various local organizations including NAACP SLO County, Bend the Arc, Gala Pride and Diversity Center, and more.

“We're going to be really pushing, you know, for our community to come together. The police chief probably will be here today. And what we're going to be doing is getting together with all the police chiefs throughout the county and see what we can do as a county to implement some policies and procedures that will make San Luis Obispo a place where that won't happen," said SLO County NAACP president, Stephen Vines.

29-year-old Tyre Nichols died January 10, three days after he was beaten by Memphis police officers.

The five officers were fired and charged with second-degree murder.

A sixth officer was fired from the Memphis police department on Friday, nearly a month after the incident.