Canela, our Pet of the Week, loves to nap and explore

Every week, we feature an available pet from area shelters. This week, it is Canela's turn from Woods Humane Society.

This sweet pit bull mix is around 60 pounds of pure sweetness. She is a volunteer and staff favorite and wins people over with her sweet smile.

She just celebrated her tenth birthday and is super comfortable lounging around her people. Couches, cuddles, and naps in the sun are her favorite things, plus she is eager to learn and collect treats along the way.

She is fee-sponsored and is hoping to find her forever home soon.

Click here for full adoption details on Canela!