Cannabis business founder sentenced to federal prison

The founder of the Natural Healing Center was sentenced Friday to less than two years in federal prison for bribing a county supervisor.

In October 2021, Helios Dayspring pleaded guilty to federal charges of bribery and filing a false income tax return.

He admitted to giving the late San Luis Obispo County District 3 Supervisor Adam Hill $32,000 in cash, money orders, cannabis products, and meals in exchange for votes that would favor Dayspring's cannabis businesses.

In a sentencing memorandum, prosecutors wrote that Dayspring “had one goal: build a cannabis empire, To accomplish that goal, he would not let anything get in his way, including the law.”

Dayspring faced a maximum sentence of 13 years but U.S. District Judge André Birotte Jr. sentenced him to just 22 months.

Dayspring has also reportedly paid the more than $3.4 million restitution he owed to the IRS for under-reporting his personal income on his taxes.