Cannabis facility plans halted in Creston

Local officials provided an update on plans for a new cannabis facility in Creston during a community meeting Wednesday night.

District 5 Supervisor Heather Moreno hosted the meeting at the Creston Community Center.

She announced that the project, which began in 2019, will not be moving forward, at least for now.

Supervisor Moreno said the plans have been called off because the applicant failed to submit an environmental impact report by the deadline.

Creston residents at the meeting voiced concerns over the project.

"I'm hopeful that they [the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors] would recognize that this is not a project that should be in Creston," said resident Charity Doherty.

Doherty also said that, if the applicants choose to reapply, she expects significant opposition from the community.

"If they reapply and the project begins to go forward again, my guess is that (...) thousands of people will show up because we have so many people that truly love this town," Doherty said.

No one who attended Wednesday's meeting raised their hand when organizers asked those in favor of the project to do so.

Proponents of the cannabis industry say these types of projects can increase revenue, as well as create new job opportunities and investment pathways.