Canvas hit by cybersecurity attack, down for Cal Poly and Cuesta College students

Canvas, a widely used learning platform, is undergoing a major cybersecurity attack, affecting millions of students and instructors across the country, including those at Cal Poly and Cuesta College.

According to NBC, the criminal extortion group ShinyHunters is claiming to have stolen over 275 million records from Canvas parent company Instructure. The group says the stolen data could include private information such as full names, email addresses, student IDs, and messages.

The platform is used by students and instructors to turn in assignments, take exams, connect with instructors, and much more.

When students try to access the platform, most of them are seeing an error screen. It is unclear when the platform is expected to start operating again.

In a statement to students and staff, Cal Poly said:

"Out of an abundance of caution, the California State University campuses have temporarily blocked or redirected Canvas access, and Canvas access will not be restored until we are fully confident the system is secure."