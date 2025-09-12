Car catches fire following Nipomo crash, Hwy 101 traffic impacted

A driver was hospitalized after crashing off Highway 101 in Nipomo Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to reports of the incident at around 1 p.m. along the northbound lanes, north of W. Tefft Street.

According to CAL FIRE SLO, the crashed vehicle caught fire after firefighters had cleared the scene. The flames then spread to nearby vegetation, burning approximately 1/8 of an acre in a eucalyptus grove.

A photo provided by CAL FIRE SLO shows the vehicle appearing to have crashed into a tree. The extent of injuries to the driver was not immediately clear.

Traffic is moving slowly along both sides of the highway and another collision was reported in the area just after 3:30 p.m. It was not immediately clear if that was related to the backup, but drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Fire crews are expecting to remain on scene into the early evening hours for cleanup.

