California Highway Patrol (CHP) responded to a car accident on Highway 41 near Cerro Alto Road in Atascadero.

The crash occurred at 2:30 P.M. on Saturday.

According to CHP, a man was traveling north on Highway 41 at unknown speeds.

The driver allegedly fell asleep and crashed into the bank.

CHP officials said firefighters extricated the driver, who was later transported to Sierra Vista Hospital Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.

The incident is under investigation.