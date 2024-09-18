Car seat installation check in San Luis Obispo highlights child passenger safety

Sept. 15 through Sept. 21 marks Child Passenger Safety Week.

On Tuesday, local organizations helped raise awareness for the cause with a Car Seat Check Event.

Parents took to Renovate Church in San Luis Obispo where certified technicians ensured their child safety seats were properly installed.

"In San Luis Obispo, our experience is that high 90-percentages of car seats are not installed correctly—we see very few that are installed correctly. So we encourage people to contact us and come out to these events when they see them. It's at no cost, anybody can come; it doesn't matter how many car seats you have, we will help you install them," said health education specialist Magi Mejorado at Tuesday's event.

Those who weren't able to attend the car seat check at Renovate Church are encouraged to visit the Creekside Center in San Luis Obispo on Saturday.

The California Highway Patrol will be putting on a Safety Seat Check-Up Event beginning at 10 a.m.

For more information on the event, you can call Officer Jordan Richards at (805) 706-3303.