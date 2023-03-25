Career opportunities at Santa Barbara's State Street Job Fair

The Santa Barbara Public Library invites job seekers to the State Street Job Fair on April 19.

Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with over 100 employers with immediate openings in the Santa Barbara area. Employers from a wide variety of organizations and industries who are seeking committed, hardworking, and enthusiastic employees to fill available positions will be available to discuss opportunities.

This unique job fair will be hosted on the 700 and 800 blocks of State Street between Ortega and Canon Perdido, and additional hiring businesses within the downtown area will be noted by balloons in their storefront window.

Food and drinks will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis and attendees will have a chance to win a $25 gas card.

To complement the State Street Job Fair, the Santa Barbara Public Library and participating agencies are offering employment-related workshops leading up to the event. Workshops topics include interview preparations, creating a resume, job research, preparing for a job fair and cover letter tips.

Employment Workshops will be offered in English at Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu Street, at 12 p.m. on Fridays, April 7 and 14. Employment Workshops will be offered in Spanish at Eastside Library, 1102 E. Montecito Street, at 5 p.m. on Thursdays, April 6 and 13.

Beginning April 1, job seekers are encouraged to register at aprilstatestreetjobfair.eventbrite.com for the event. The State Street Job Fair on April 19 will take place from 3 to 5 p.m.

Visit the Santa Barbara Public Library online at SBPLibrary.org for information about programs and services. All library programs are free and open to the public.