Case of stolen Pride flags referred to Santa Barbara County DA for possible charges

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office says it has identified two people believed to be responsible for stealing two Pride flags in the Los Olivos area.

Sheriff's officials say one of the flags was reported stolen from the 2900 block of Nojoqui Avenue on July 28.

Deputies launched an investigation after that report and were able to identify the two suspects, who they say admitted to taking another Pride flag in the Ballard area, burning one of them, and sharing the video of the fire on social media.

The sheriff's office has reportedly submitted the case to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, requesting charges for petty theft and hate crimes.

The names of those allegedly involved have not been released.

