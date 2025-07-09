Catholic priest pleads not guilty to 26 charges of child molestation in San Luis Obispo Co.

A Catholic priest has pleaded not guilty to 26 counts of child molestation. The alleged crimes are ones that San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow says happened decades ago in the county.

While Theodore Edward Gabrielli was first arrested on June 12, six additional charges were filed Tuesday against the 61-year-old after Dow says a fourth alleged victim under the age of 14 was identified.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office first reported that in August 2024, detectives received a report of child abuse that first occurred more than 30 years ago.

Sheriff’s officials say the alleged victims, who initially came forward with the report, were also under the age of 14 at the time. Investigators say the boys were living in Mexico, where their family befriended a Catholic priest, identified as Gabrielli.

Detectives say Gabrielli was allowed to take the boys with him on trips across California, including to his parents’ home in Los Osos, where the victims claim Gabrielli would sexually assault them. The alleged abuse continued for about eight years, according to the sheriff’s office.

Gabrielli has been in custody at the San Luis Obispo County Jail since his arrest and is being held without bail. He's due back in court for a pre-preliminary hearing on July 31.

Gabrielli has reportedly worked at churches and schools in San Jose, Los Gatos and Los Angeles.

According to the Diocese of San Diego’s website, as of March 2025, he was assigned as associate pastor of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in San Diego.

KSBY News has reached out to the Diocese of San Diego for comment but has not yet received a response.

KSBY also reached out to Gabrielli's attorney, Ilan Funke-Bilu, about the charges his client is facing. Funke-Bilu says Gabrielli is "extremely saddened" but "a wonderful, wonderful man and he's not gonna be bitter." Funke-Bilu adds that he believes Gabrielli's not guilty plea "speaks volumes of our position." When asked about the charges against Gabrielli, Funke-Bilu says the charges justify a not-guilty plea.

The sheriff’s office and district attorney’s office are asking anyone with additional information about this case or other potential victims to contact detectives at (805) 781-4500. To make an anonymous tip, contact Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP. Tips can also be submitted at P3tips.com or slotips.org.