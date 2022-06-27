Cayucos businesses preparing for busy holiday weekend

Fourth of July events are back in Cayucos this year.

The sand sculpture contests gets underway early in the morning.

There will also be a parade, street faire, barbeque and more before fireworks light up the sky starting at 9 p.m.

Some businesses in the area are already preparing for a busy holiday weekend.

“Yeah, I think with regular activities kinda being on hold the past few years, we're really excited to see everything back on track for this Fourth,” said Weston Hennigh, owner and manager of Good Clean Fun.

As a reminder, personal fireworks are illegal in San Luis Obispo County and only safe & sane fireworks are allowed in certain areas.

For more information on these events in Cayucos and other fireworks shows in the county, click here.