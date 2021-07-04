Cayucos celebrates 4th of July with sand sculpture contest, street fair and fireworks

Artists got up early this morning to participate in the Cayucos sand sculpture contest.

Sculpting began at 4 a.m. and judging wrapped up at 10 on the July 4th.

Entry to the contest was free and the usual trophies were swapped out for gift cards this year.

Organizers said that the event usually brings out around 30 participants, but with the short notice about six came out.

Artists were happy to be able to compete after last year's was canceled.

"It's my fifth year. I'm glad to be back after an absence of what we've just been through. It's great to be out here and just having a great time," sand sculpture artist Brian Nelson said.

The Cayucos Front Street Fair also made a return Sunday and goes until 6 p.m.

A fireworks show will also take place at the pier at 9 p.m.