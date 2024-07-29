Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

‘Celebrate Philanthropy’ accepting nominations for Santa Maria Valley

‘Celebrate Philanthropy’ accepting nominations
Posted at
and last updated

Santa Maria’s Celebrate Philanthropy event recognizes community members who consistently engage in public service.

Honorees are Santa Maria Valley residents who, through either direct service or financial support, have improved the lives of those around them.

The Santa Barbara Foundation is currently accepting nominations for Celebrate Philanthropy 2024.

A selection committee will review nominations and ultimately decide who will be honored at the upcoming event.

The deadline for submissions is Aug. 21.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Paris_2024_Olympic_Games_Website_480x360.jpg