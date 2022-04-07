Celebration of life planned this weekend for veteran Si Tenenberg

A celebration of life for Si Tenenberg will be held this weekend in San Luis Obispo.

The Marine veteran and founder of troopcarepacks.org passed away on Feb. 7, 2022.

Si was a Korean War veteran. His service inspired him to start a program to support troops serving overseas. Over 15 years, his Care Packages for Troops mission would send more than 23,000 boxes full of supplies to U.S. servicemen and women.

Si's celebration of life will be held at the San Luis Obispo Veterans Memorial Building at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 9.