CenCal Health awards over $5.5M to expand local health care access

CenCal Health is investing more than $5.5 million to expand healthcare access across the Central Coast, awarding grants to 16 local providers in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

The funding is designed to boost capacity in primary care, pediatrics, behavioral health and specialty care, with a focus on underserved communities.

The investment is part of CenCal Health’s new Capacity, Access, and Workforce Development Grant Program, launched earlier this year to strengthen the region’s health care system through provider recruitment, workforce training and practice support.

“In our most recent community needs assessments, access to care surfaced as a top priority,” said Jordan Turetsky, MPH, CenCal Health chief strategic engagement officer. “More timely access to behavioral health providers, primary care and some specialty services is needed across our community, regardless of the type of insurance.”

In the first round of funding, more than $3.1 million went to providers in San Luis Obispo County and more than $2.4 million to Santa Barbara County. Altogether, the grants are expected to support the recruitment and hiring of 34 healthcare professionals, improving access for Medi-Cal members and residents throughout the Central Coast.