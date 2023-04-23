Central Coast Autism Spectrum Center hosts annual 'Walk for Autism'

The Central Coast Autism Spectrum Center hosted its annual Walk for Autism Sunday.

The walk started at 2:30 p.m. at Mission Plaza in downtown San Luis Obispo.

From there, attendees took a symbolic stroll through downtown SLO, with the aim of bringing awareness to those with autism in the Central Coast community.

“So, we're here to fundraise money for our center to help people who are on the spectrum and raise awareness about people who are on the spectrum services for them,” said Carly Spears, the Executive Director of the Central Coast Autism Spectrum Center.

The event also featured a resource fair, which was open from 12:00-4:00 p.m.

There were booths with food, games, and other kid friendly activities, along with Autism information and service providers.

Proceeds will go to help fund the center’s annual camp expedition, as well as other events throughout the year.